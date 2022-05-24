Rawalpindi Closes Schools and Colleges, Postpones Final Papers

The district administration of Rawalpindi has decided to shut down all public and private educational institutes operating in the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi district.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, all public and private schools and colleges in Rawalpindi will remain closed on 25 May, Wednesday, on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

In a separate development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has decided to postpone the final exams scheduled on 25 May, Wednesday.

In an official notification, BISE Rawalpindi has postponed the final paper of Pakistan Studies for matric on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the country. While the new date for this paper will be announced later, the remaining papers will be held as originally scheduled.