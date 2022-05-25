Federal Board Suddenly Postpones Matric Annual Exams

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to postpone final exams for matric on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the federal capital.

According to the official notification issued by the FBISE, all annual exams for matric originally scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 May have been postponed. FBISE will announce the new dates for these postponed papers later.

Earlier on Tuesday, the FBISE had announced to hold all final exams for matric as initially scheduled despite the uncertain law and order situation in Islamabad.

The FBISE had also allowed the students to appear in the final papers at their nearest exam centers in case they could not reach their designated exam centers in or around the red zone in Islamabad.

In a similar development, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi had also announced to postpone the final exams scheduled on 25 May, Wednesday.

BISE Rawalpindi had postponed the final paper of Pakistan Studies for matric on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the country. The new date for this paper will be announced later while the remaining papers will be held as originally scheduled.