NTRC Recommends Handing Over Roads in Urban Areas to Concerned Authorities

The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has recommended handing over roads in urban areas to the concerned authorities for maintenance and management of traffic, as the local authorities collect revenue, and National Highway Authority (NHA) is unable to levy access fees.

Official documents revealed that the proposals were presented before the NHA Executive Board which was presided over by Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman, NHA.

The NTRC Chief observed that reconstruction/ up-gradation of road sections in urban areas is not feasible for NHA as the local authorities collect revenue, moreover, NHA is unable to levy access fees. He suggested that the roads in urban areas may be handed over to the concerned authorities for maintenance and management of traffic.

The Board considered dualization and rehabilitation of Karachi-Quetta-Chaman Road (N-25) & N-5 (Expansion of Lei & Swan Bridge from 2 to 4 Lanes) through direct contracting with state-owned entities.

The NHA Executive Board decided to annul the current procurement process of Package–III & IV where only the Technical evaluation had been completed and allowed NHA to carryout procurement process under PPRA Rule-42 (f) for construction of following remaining stretches of National Highway N-25 & N-5 (Expansion of Lei & Swan Bridge from 2 lanes to 4-lanes) through direct contracting with state-owned entities viz NLC and FWO.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of the agreement for consultancy services for design review and construction supervision for the rehabilitation and up-gradation of 54.80 Km long Awaran-Jhaljao Road to the M/s NESPAK (Pvt.) Ltd. in JV with M/s Associated Consultancy Centre (Pvt.) Ltd. and M/s ZAK Consulting Engineers (SMC-Pvt.) Ltd., at evaluated/ agreed cost of Rs. 112.154 million.

The Board also considered the application of revised rates of NOC cases where NHA dues were deposited before in-principle approval of revision of rates.