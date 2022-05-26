Inam Butt to Participate in World Beach Wrestling Championship in Turkey

Olympian Inam Butt is set to represent Pakistan in the World Beach Wrestling Championship 2022. The wrestler will take a flight to Turkey today to participate in a two-day contest.

Inam Butt has once again set his eyes on the title as he will represent Pakistan in the World Beach Wrestling Championship. The championship is scheduled in Turkey on 28 and 29 May. The group stage fights and the quarter-finals will take place on 28 May while the semi-finals and final round are scheduled for 29 May.

Inam Butt gave credit to Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Wrestling Federation for providing him with the best facilities during the preparation for the competition. Inam Butt also expressed gratitude towards the coaching staff and players for their support.

Prior to the World Beach Wrestling Championship, Inam Butt has requested fans to pray for his success as aims to raise the green flag high in the contest.

Inam Butt has previously won the title in 2021 when he brought home a gold medal from the World Beach Wrestling Championship in Italy.