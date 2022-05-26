iPhone 13 was the Best Selling Phone in Q1 2022

Once again, iPhones have become the best-selling smartphones, at least for the first quarter of 2022. iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone in Q1 2022 and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were also among the top 5.

The report comes from the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Top 5 Most sold smartphones in 1Q22:

1. iPhone 13

2. iPhone 13 Pro Max

3. Galaxy A12

4. iPhone 13 Pro

5. Galaxy A32@Apple revenues from the iPhone 13 range totalled $42B (>84% of total iPhone sales). @SamsungMobile leads in the low-end, but it only generated $3.6B (A12&A32) pic.twitter.com/BkuGQaOsW1 — Francisco Jeronimo (He/Him) (@fjeronimo) May 17, 2022

There is no sign of Samsung flagships on the top 5 list, but the company’s budget phones made it to the top. Samsung Galaxy A32 was in the fifth spot while the Galaxy A12 was the third best-selling phone in the world.

This comes as no surprise as Samsung’s budget A series made it to the top 5 list last year as well with several phones dominating the charts.

It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S22 series launched in February 2022 and made it to the market by the end of Q1 2022, so a direct comparison with the iPhone 13 is not fair. But it’s also true that Samsung flagships rarely make it to the top 5 list.

As for this year, rumor has it that Apple is planning to change things around with the iPhone 14 series. Instead of an iPhone 14 Mini, we will get an iPhone 14 Max, a large-screen version of the vanilla iPhone 14. This is because the Mini models were reportedly not selling well.