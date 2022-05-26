Jose Mourinho Ends AS Roma’s Trophy Drought With First European Title

AS Roma made history as they beat Feyenoord by 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Conference League to secure their first-ever European title.

The Italian club, managed by legendary Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute courtesy of a cheeky finish by Italian winger, Nicolo Zaniolo. Roma managed to hold onto their lead for the rest of the match despite multiple threats from the opposition.

Feyenoord, who have won a European trophy on three occasions looked more threatening throughout the match but failed to convert their chances as Roma’s well-drilled defensive structure refused to break down.

Roma’s inconsistent season ended well as an emotional Jose Mourinho lifted his fifth European title. Mourinho congratulated the team for their exceptional performance and thanked the fans for their relentless support throughout the season.

“I have been at Roma for 11 months, I knew the moment I arrived what it meant to the people. They had been waiting for something like this,” Mourinho remarked.

“This was not work tonight, this was history. We had to write history. We wrote it,” he added.

The title also brought an end to Roma’s 14-year trophy drought, with their last title being the Coppa Italia back in the 2007/08 season. On that occasion, Daniele de Rossi-led Roma defeated a strong Inter Milan side by 2-1.