Kohsar Sports Festival to be Held in Murree Next Month

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Asad Ullah Faiz, has announced the launch of the Kohsar Sports Festival in Murree. The event is scheduled from 13 to 15 June.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Asad Ullah Faiz, visited the offices of the Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Board Punjab. At the conference for administrative affairs, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs announced the Kohsar Festival in June.

The three-day sports festival is set to feature seven different sporting competitions. The event will take place in Murree on 13, 14, and 15 June.

Director General Sports Punjab, Javed Chauhan, hosted Asad Ullah Faiz in his office. DG Sports Punjab also briefed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab on administrative affairs. Asad Ullah Faiz vowed to promote sports in Punjab while providing opportunities to youth.