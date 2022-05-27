PMC Opens Registration for MDCAT 2022

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has invited applications for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022.

Like last year, this year’s MDCAT will also be a computer-based MCQ test that will be conducted at designated exam centers across Pakistan as well as several international centers.

According to the details, the last date to apply for 2022 MDCAT with a normal fee is 5 July. From 6 to 15 July, students will be able to register will a late fee.

The syllabus for MDCAT is available on PMC’s website. The MDCAT syllabus has been compiled by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDAB).

Earlier this year in January, PMC had announced the schedule for the MDCAT for admissions in MBBS and BDS programs for 2022.

MDCAT 2022 will be held in a phased manner. The first phase of MDCAT will commence on 15 August 2022 and will end on 30 August 2022. The second phase will start on 5 September 2022 and will last till 20 September 2022.