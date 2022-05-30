Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-i-Pakistan

Former West Indian captain, Daren Sammy, has officially been awarded Sitara-i-Pakistan for his contributions to the revival of cricket in the country.

Former Peshawar Zalmi captain took to Twitter to flaunt his Sitara-i-Pakistan award. He shared his excitement at receiving the award and stated that it was a very proud moment for him.

There it is

Sitara-I-Pakistan award. Such a proud moment

Sammy received wishes from the cricketing fraternity on the achievement. Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, also took to Twitter to congratulate Sammy on receiving the prestigious award.

CONGRATULATIONS Brother @darensammy88 ! Well Deserved Sitara-i-Pakistan !

Your Contribution for Pakistan Cricket Revival will be in Golden Words & in our Hearts Forever.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain has been one of the most popular foreign players in Pakistan due to his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sammy was awarded honorary citizenship by the country back in 2020 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

Sammy played an influential role throughout the initial seasons of the PSL. He was part of the full Peshawar Zalmi squad that traveled to Pakistan to take part in the PSL 2 final held in Lahore, which kickstarted the revival of cricket in the country. He led Zalmi to their first title win as they defeated Quetta in the final held at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to Sammy, the final felt like it was being played in St. Lucia (his hometown) rather than in Lahore because of the love he received from the fans. He went on to be a part of the World XI squad that toured Pakistan in 2017 and played a crucial role in convincing foreign players to tour the country.