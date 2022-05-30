Ministries Ordered to Return Development Funds

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has directed some ministries to surrender their development funds.

According to official sources in the Ministry of Planning, the ministries that have not utilized their Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funds, are required to surrender their funds by June 10. The ministries were told that the federal government lacks funds. Sources said that the ministries have not even used their reduced development funds.

The Ministry of Planning has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, according to sources.

They added that the Ministry of Planning is also not pleased with the performance of the Ministry of Industry and Production (MoI&P), and the Ministry of Commerce (MoCom).

The PSDP has been reduced from Rs. 900 billion to Rs. 500 billion for the current fiscal year as per the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).