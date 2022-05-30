Pak-India Indus Water Commissioners Talks Starts in New Delhi

Two-day talks between Pakistan and India begin in New Delhi today to discuss issues on the sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty.

Commissioner for Indus Waters, Mehr Ali Shah, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, will lead the five-member Pakistani delegation at the talks.

Speaking before departing for New Delhi, Mehr Ali Shah said the discussions will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season and forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India.

He said that Pakistan also has objections to India’s three hydel megaprojects on River Chenab. India, in return, has said that during the talks, it will present a report on the disputed hydro projects to the Pakistani delegation. The Pakistani delegation will participate in the meeting, and a separate visit will be conducted to inspect these projects. The schedule of the visit will be announced later.

Officials of the Indus Water Commission of the two countries had earlier met in Islamabad in March. Now, the 118th meeting is being held in New Delhi, in which they would finalize the annual report of the commission.