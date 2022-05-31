Govt to Keep Petroleum Prices Unchanged to Provide Relief to Consumers

The federal government Tuesday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged to “provide maximum relief to the consumers”, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the ministry to maintain the prices of petroleum products announced on May 27. The government had increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 30 per liter on May 27, in a bid to revive the bailout program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“With a view to providing maximum relief to the consumers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the current prices of petroleum products as notified on May 27, 2022, shall remain unchanged, despite revenue losses due to rising petroleum prices globally,” the statement said.

According to the current notification, petrol (MS) will be sold at Rs. 179.86, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) at Rs. 174.15, Kerosene (SKO) at Rs. 155.56 and, Light Diesel Oil at Rs. 148.31.