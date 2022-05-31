Pakistan Women’s Stars Make Huge Gains in Rankings

Pakistan’s Anam Amin broke into the top 5 for T20I bowlers in the latest ICC rankings, climbing two spots to occupy the 4th spot. She finished the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka with four wickets at a miserly economy of 5.08, including a 3/21 in the opening game of the series that helped her side take a 1-0 lead.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Cricket Team to Tour Australia for ODI and T20I Series

Her compatriot, the veteran Nida Dar, also climbed into the top 10 in the bowlers’ ranking, with a four-place jump taking her to No. 10. Though she went wicket-less in the first game, she picked up one scalp each in the next two matches, finishing with a brilliant spell of 2-1-1-1 in the final T20I.

Dar was also quite useful with the bat with 50 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 121.95. She was the top scorer for Pakistan in the first T20I as she guided them home with an unbeaten 36. Her exploits with both the bat and ball helped her rise two spots to No.7 in the all-rounder rankings.

Tuba Hassan couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to international cricket – she won the Player of the Match with figures of 3/8. She finished the series as Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets at an astounding economy of 3.66. It meant she shot right up to No.102 in the bowlers’ ranking.

ALSO READ Bismah Maroof Allowed to Take Her Mother and Daughter to Commonwealth Games

In the rankings for batters, Ayesha Naseem’s blistering performance in the second T20I helped her gain 16 spots to No.64. The 31-ball 45* carried Pakistan to victory from a tricky position and ensured Pakistan wrapped up the series with a game in hand.

T20I bowler rankings: