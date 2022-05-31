Shoaib Akhtar Backs Virat Kohli to Score 110 Centuries, Lashes Out At His Critics

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has urged former cricketers not to embarrass themselves in front of the media by criticizing former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, claiming that his current struggles are only preparing him for a run that will see him reach 110 international centuries.

The world fastest bowler further added that those former cricketers who criticize Kohli should learn from India’s legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar, who is a humble guy and always respect people.

Akhtar said, “Sachin is the greatest and humblest guy ever. I really adore him when it comes to his behavior. He respects people a lot while speaking. Everyone should learn from him.”

The former Indian captain has been struggling to regain his form since 2019 and the recently concluded IPL season was one of his worst. He scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 including a couple of fifties and three ducks.

While praising the little master for his humble nature, Akhtar stated that Sachin was a great cricketer because he never hurt anyone with negative remarks, saying, “We are getting old now. Shoaib Akhtar is no longer 25 years old, when I speak about cricketers, I will say what I want but I will behave myself.”

The former speedster went on to say that Virat is one of the greatest players and that he wants him to score 110 centuries.

“Why do you have to shame yourself in front of the media by talking rubbish. There are kids listening to you. Respect Virat Kohli. I as a Pakistani am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries, that is something I have told him before.”

Kohli has been having a difficult time, and most former and current cricketers are advising him to take a break from the game in order to regain some momentum ahead of a crucial year.