Babar Azam Rules Out Possibility of Playing Shan Masood in Middle Order

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has ruled out the possibility of trying opening batter, Shan Masood in the middle order in white-ball formats. Babar said that it will be unfair to Shan to give him an opportunity in the middle order as he has not played there before.

Babar, while talking to the press in the build-up to the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, said that while Shan is in brilliant form, it will be unjust on the team’s part to expect him to play in the middle-order.

Earlier, Pakistan’s national team chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, had hinted at the possibility of giving Shan a chance in the middle-order in limited-overs cricket. He had stated that Shan is close to making Pakistan’s white-ball squad and the management is looking at the possibility of giving him a run.

Wasim added that he had communicated the possibility to Shan and he is relishing taking on the challenge. Shan himself stated that he would be willing to play for the national team in any position.

The 32-year-old has been in the form of his life over the past year. He performed exceptionally in the recently concluded seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and continued his rich vein of form in the English County season. Shan scored heavily in the County Championship and was appointed as captain of Derbyshire for the ongoing T20 Blast in England.

The stylish opener has led Derbyshire to two wins in their first three matches in the T20 Blast and is their highest scorer in the competition so far. He has scored 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 142.64 in 3 innings so far.

