5 Most Thrilling Test Finishes in History of Pakistan Cricket [Videos]

Test cricket has been around since cricket was invented. Being the longest and oldest format, red-ball cricket is often termed ‘boring’ and ‘old-fashioned’ by some, but it is definitely the purest form of cricket. Nonetheless, Test cricket has served some of the most thrilling contests in the world of cricket, keeping the viewers glued to their seats for hours and sometimes days – talk about last innings mysteries.

Sometimes testing players’ patience while other times making them go for the aggressive cricket, Test history is full of nail-biting ends. Here are the top five thrillers featuring the most mercurial team of all – Pakistan:

Note: These are picked based on the author’s opinion and are purely subjective.

1. Yasir Shah Seals the Deal in West Indies

Pakistan faced West Indies in a historic encounter as Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan stepped onto the field for one last time. Batting first, Pakistan mounted 376 owing to a century by Azhar Ali and half-centuries by Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and Misbah-ul-Haq. It was Roston Chase who dominated among the bowlers, picking up 4 wickets.

In the second innings, Roston Chase was the only fighter with the bat too as Pakistani bowlers went through the opposition’s batting outfit like a knife through the butter. Mohammad Abbas bagged a five-wicket haul while Yasir Shah took 3.

After West Indies’ 247, Pakistan also failed to fire in the third innings. However, the first innings’ lead saved them as they declared the innings at 174 for 8, leaving West Indies with 304 runs to chase in the fourth innings. By the end of day 4, West Indies were 7/1.

Dawn of day 5 saw Pakistan striving hard for 9 wickets to clinch the series. They succeeded early on as West Indies were left reeling at 66/4. However, Roston Chase once again came to the rescue. He slowly reached his hundred while the wickets kept stumbling on the other end.

The last ball of the second last over – the last of Yasir Shah’s spell – proved to be the last ball of the series as defensive-looking Shannon Gabriel went for a risky shot only to disturb his stumps after an inside-edge despite with just one over left in the day.

Yasir Shah celebrated his 5-fer, Pakistan celebrated the series victory, Misbah and Younis celebrated the farewell, while a helpless, dumbfounded, Roston Chase at 101 not out witnessed it all from the other end.

With this, in 2017, Pakistan won their first-ever Test series in the Caribbean, biding the most memorable farewell to the two greats of the game, Misbah and Younis.

2. Sarfaraz and Co. Snatch it From Sri Lanka

In 2014, Pakistan enthused life into a dead rubber on the fifth day to save the series. Sri Lanka batted for 172 overs in the first innings to mount 428 runs before declaring 9 down. In reply, Pakistan posted 341 courtesy Ahmed Shehzad’s 147.

Sri Lanka celebrated a fifer for Rangana Herath while Shaminda Eranga bagged 4 skulls. In an attempt to further push the match towards a draw, Sri Lanka added 214 runs to their lead at 2.10, setting a target of 302 for Pakistan to chase in the last innings.

While Sri Lanka opted for a defensive approach, Pakistan fixed their eyes on an almost unachievable target. Attacking from the very start, Pakistan were unwavering despite the fall of wickets. Just before tea, Pakistan were 107 for 3 down, still miles away from the victory.

In the last session, Pakistan needed 195 off 35 overs with required run rate almost touching a run per ball. In this case, promoted in the order, Sarfaraz Ahmad proved to be the key as he scored a fast 48 off 46 while Azhar Ali watched from the other end. Sarfaraz departed at the team total of 186.

The match was slipping away but just before Sri Lanka could realize it, captain Misbah-ul-Haq picked up from where Sarfaraz left. He guided Pakistan home with 68 off 72 balls forming a partnership with the centurion Azhar Ali. Pakistan leveled the series 1-1 with an unlikely victory in Sharjah Test that went down in history as an iconic one.

3. Saqlain in Charge

In 1999, Pakistan toured India with an experienced side led by Wasim Akram that included a young and dynamic Shahid Afridi as well. He opened the first innings along with Saeed Anwar, however, he failed to leave a mark as Pakistan managed 238, courtesy of Mohammad Yousuf and Moin Khan. For India, Anil Kumble was the star, bagging 6 wickets while Javagal Srinath took 3.

In response, India were off to a good start but they were limited to 254 by the spinners. Saqlain Mushtaq claimed a five-wicket haul while the young Shahid Afridi had 3 wickets to his name. It was in the third innings when Shahid Afridi proved to be a genuine all-rounder smashing 141 to take Pakistan to 286 aided by a fifty from Inzamam-ul-Haq. Rest of the line-up was cleaned by Indian bowlers as Venkatesh Prasad bagged 6 wickets and Sachin Tendulkar got 2.

India were left with almost two days to chase 271 in the fourth innings. But what seemed like an easily achievable target was turned into a nightmare for Indian batters by the spinning deliveries of Saqlain Mushtaq. At one stage, India were reeling at 82 for 5 down.

Then came the savior, Sachin Tendulkar. Hitting a solid century, Sachin steadied the ship. However, the last 4 wickets fell for only 4 runs once Saqlain Mushtaq removed Sachin Tendulkar at a team score of 254. A fifer in the first innings, a fifer in the last innings, Saqlain Mushtaq trumped Sachin Tendulkar’s 136 as India fell short by only 12 runs.

4. So Close Yet So Far was Azhar Ali

Pakistan took on New Zealand at Abu Dhabi in 2018. Dominating in the first innings, Pakistani bowlers faced resistance from the bat of Kane Williamson only as New Zealand were bundled out for 153. A collective effort led by Babar Azam’s 62 helped Pakistan reach 227 as Trent Boult took 4 wickets in the second innings.

New Zealand added 249 runs in the third innings all the batters chipped in to add the vital runs. In this case, every single run mattered. Pakistan were a happy side with fifers for Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah and two days to chase 176.

As Pakistan came in to chase a simple target of 176, all of a sudden every single run proved difficult. However, it was Azhar Ali who kept nudging the scoreboard despite continuous fall of wickets on the other end. Last four batters all went for ducks but it was not for them that Pakistan failed to get over the line.

Mohammad Abbas was the last tail-ender who saw Azhar Ali’s defense break after hours of struggle when Pakistan were only 4 runs behind New Zealand. Run by run, Azhar Ali had single-handedly brought Pakistan to the verge of victory but he was the last man to go down when only 5 more runs were required to win the match. But it was Mohammad Abbas who had done his job, as told, as required, not out at zero. Ajaz Patel’s heroics with the ball earned him the man of the match award.

5. Babar Azam Just Made History

When Australia toured Pakistan after 24 years, the historic Test series was made even more memorable by the local team’s heroics in Karachi. Along with 72 from Steve Smith and 93 from Alex Carey, the in-form Usman Khawaja smashed 160 to help Australia mount 556 runs before declaring the innings at the loss of 9 wickets.

Pakistan, in return, were cleaned up for 148 with Babar Azam’s 36 being the highest individual score of the second innings. Having a mighty lead already, Australia added another 97 runs in the third innings before sending Pakistan in.

Almost two days for Pakistan to hunt down a target of 506 runs was predicted as only a matter of time before Australia sealed the deal. However, Babar Azam had other plans. The skipper walked in to play one of the most memorable knocks of the modern era as he stood before the Aussie bowlers as a wall.

On day 4, Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique formed a solid defense against the Australian bowlers as the skipper reached his hundred by the end of the day. On day 5, the momentum was shifted when Abdullah Shafique went back for 96. But in came another warrior, Mohammad Rizwan, to support his skipper. When the world’s best T20 pair was batting together, for a little while Pakistan even were in a position to win.

However, the match-saving knock came to an unlucky end as Babar Azam walked back for 196.

All of a sudden, Australia were on top, eager to clean the tail and claim the match. But advancing to a quick hundred, Mohammad Rizwan saved the day along with Nauman Ali with a zero not out for 18 balls. When the play closed, Pakistan were 443 for 7 and with this a drawn but a nerve-wrecking Test match came to its end.