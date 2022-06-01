Cadre Strength of Pakistan Customs Service Rises to 597 Following DG CPEC Creation

Following the creation of the Directorate General of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the total cadre strength of the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officials now stands at 597 as of 1 June 2022.

ALSO READ Miftah Assures Cotton Ginners of Resolving Issues

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday, consequent upon the creation of eight new posts for BS-21 (one post) and BS-20 (seven posts) for the Directorate General of CPEC and its Special Economic Zone in Pakistan Customs Service, the cadre strength of the PCS under the administrative control of the FBR has been revised at 597.

Out of this, Grade-17 officials are 146; Grade-18, 164; Grade-19, 162; Grade-20, 92; Grade-21, 30; and cadre strength of Grade-22 officials of PCS now stood at three.