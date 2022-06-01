Miftah Assures Cotton Ginners of Resolving Issues

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that the government is heavily focused on the promotion of exports.

Speaking to a delegation of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, the minister assured to resolve their genuine issues to keep this sector vibrant and profitable for earning foreign exchange revenue for the country. He also appreciated the role played by the sector in managing the balance of payment issue.

The delegation apprised the minister of the importance of ‘white gold’ in the growth of the economy, especially in the context of exports. It was shared that cotton not only has significant importance for the growth of Pakistan’s textile industry but also has a considerable impact on the overall exports of Pakistan. The delegation also highlighted a few issues faced by the sector before the minister.

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral, FBR Chairman, and other senior officers attended the meeting.