Summer Vacations in Punjab and Sindh Start Today

Summer vacations in all public and private schools and colleges in Punjab and Sindh have started today. The holidays will last till 31 July and the academic process will resume on 1 August.

The universities all over Punjab will continue to function and all examinations will be held as per the original schedule already notified by the provincial Higher Education Department.

ALSO READ Govt to Keep Petroleum Prices Unchanged to Provide Relief to Consumers

Meanwhile, school and college teachers in all districts of Punjab are undergoing a 45-day training program during summer vacations. The training started on 30 May and will end on 14 June.

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, is conducting the training

ALSO READ Utility Stores Drastically Increase Prices of Cooking Oil and Ghee

On the other hand, private schools in Lahore have been banned from organizing summer camps during summer vacations this year.

Lahore Education Authority (LEA) took this decision in view of the safety of children as it is extremely difficult for them to participate in outdoor activities in the prevailing hot weather in the provincial capital.