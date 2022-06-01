PITB and Faysal Bank Ltd Sign MoU to Facilitate Freelancers Across Pakistan

Pakistan Information Technology Board (PITB) and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) signed an MoU to facilitate freelancers across Pakistan.

According to the MoU, PITB and Faysal Bank would collaborate to support endeavors and activities of mutual interest for the facilitation of freelancers by offering them a “Digital Freelancer Account”.

In particular, FBL would provide the Digital Freelancer Account to existing and to-be PITB graduates as well as sponsor different events organized by PITB related to digital technology, youth empowerment, and the freelancing ecosystem.

Besides many other benefits, FBL would also give laptops to the top performer and mobile phones to the second and third top performers of each batch as an appreciation of emerging freelancers. Furthermore, FBL would market and give partner privilege to PITB owing to the organization’s large freelancers base across Pakistan (alumni and trainees).

The MoU was signed by PITB Director-General e-Governance, Sajid Latif, and FBL Corporate Investment Banking Group (CIBG) Head, Ali Waqar on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials including PITB’s JD Freelancing wing, Ahmad Islam Syan, State Bank of Pakistan’s Development Finance Division (Senior Officer), Ali Atta and Payoneer Country Head, Mohsin Muzaffar were also present during the signing.

PITB is committed to providing work opportunities and imparting digital skills to freelancers across Punjab through various initiatives. Over the last year, PITB has extended its support nationwide through endeavors for aspiring entrepreneurs and freelancers hailing from diverse social backgrounds. PITB’s freelancing initiatives are catering to both men and women alike, training them to be economically empowered.