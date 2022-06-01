Shahid Afridi Steps Up to Support Unsung Hero of Pakistan Cricket

Shahid Afridi Foundation has announced a donation of Rs. 2 million to help former cricket organizer, Hameed Shirazi. The former club owner is suffering from severe health issues amid financial crisis.

ALSO READ Pakistan Gets Off to a Winning Start in New ICC Women’s Championship Cycle

Hameed Shirazi was one of the main organizers of cricket in Karachi. His cricket club named Rafiq Shirazi Club has helped thousands of cricketers, however, he is now fighting alone with a declining health and poor financial conditions. The veteran is diabetic and he has lost a leg to it.

Despite his deteriorating health and financial issues, none of the people around him extended a helping hand. But now as the news got viral on social media, Shahid Afridi Foundation has announced support for Hameed Shirazi. To honor his services for the game of cricket, Shahid Afridi Foundation will provide him Rs. 2 million.

ALSO READ Star Indian Batter Wishes Birthday to Mohammad Rizwan

Announcing the decision for his foundation, Shahid Afridi wrote, “Honoring the unsung heroes, Shahid Afridi Foundation has announced 2 million rupees to honor Hameed Shirazi’s services towards development of cricket in Karachi.”