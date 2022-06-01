Sri Lankan Batting Legend Names Wasim Akram As Toughest Bowler [Video]

Former Sri Lanka captain, Mahela Jayawardene, has revealed that legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, was the toughest fast bowler he faced during his playing career.

Jayawardene talked about Wasim during ICC’s digital show, The ICC Review. Jayawardene stated that Wasim is without a doubt the best fast bowler he faced during his entire career. He said that it did not matter what time of day or format they were playing because Wasim always used to bring his best.

The 45-year-old added that the pitch conditions became irrelevant as Wasim was a master of his art and could trouble any batter in the world regardless of any factor. He said that Wasim had the ability to bowl exceptional in-swing and out-swing, and bowl with the new and the old ball equally effectively which he found hard to face.

The legendary batter further added that Wasim would run in with the same intensity at the end of the second day’s play as he would at the first ball of the match which truly reflected his exceptional ability.

The former Pakistan captain is widely regarded as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket history. Wasim finished his career with 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 in 104 matches while he picked up 502 ODI wickets, second-most in history, at an average of 23.52 in 356 matches.

Check out the video here: