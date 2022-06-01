Bismah Maroof Joins Misbah-ul-Haq in Unique ODI Record

Pakistan Women’s captain, Bismah Maroof, has joined former Pakistan men’s captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, in achieving a unique record in ODI cricket. Bismah has become the leading run-scorer without scoring a century in Women’s ODI cricket. Misbah had achieved the same feat in Men’s cricket during his playing days.

Bismah has scored 2,833 runs in ODI cricket without crossing the hundred-run mark. She has crossed the 50-run mark 15 times but has failed to convert her chances into a ton. Bismah’s 2,833 runs have come at an average of 28.87 in 113 ODI innings.

The 30-year-old came to close to scoring her maiden ODI century in 2015 against South Africa. She agonizingly fell just one run short as she was run out on 99. Since then, she has entered the 90s twice, falling short of scoring a hundred both times.

The gritty top-order batter is the second-highest run-scorer in Pakistan Women’s cricket history and requires just 52 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in the 50-over format.

Misbah, on the other hand, scored 5,122 runs at an average of 43.40 in 149 innings in ODI cricket. The unorthodox batter scored 42 half-centuries but failed to score a century during his storied international career. Misbah did come close to scoring a century as he entered the 90s on two occasions but failed to achieve the landmark, staying unbeaten on 93 and 96 in the two innings.

*Stats at the time of writing