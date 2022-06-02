foodpanda Partners with Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (CLVL) to Provide Bikes for Riders

foodpanda and Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (CLVL) signed an MoU under which CLVL will facilitate foodpanda riders in acquiring motorcycles on an affordable basis to operate on the platform.

The partnership extends across the country, offering foodpanda riders the necessary means to participate in the growing e-commerce sector, creating sustainable economic opportunities, and driving financial inclusion.

The program also aligns well with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 8, focusing on ‘decent work and economic growth’, and once launched will help create more flexible working opportunities across the community.

The pilot project will start in June with an aim to scale it across Pakistan over the next several months.

“Opportunities like these help fulfill the ever-growing demand for creating avenues of livelihood for the youth,” said Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director, foodpanda Pakistan.

“This strategic partnership to implement SDG-8, will promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, create flexible economic opportunities, and decent work for all. We hope that this initiative will prove to be a stepping stone for even greater collaborations between both the organizations,” said Zeshan Afzal, Chairman CLVL.