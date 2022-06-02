StormFiber Launches its Ultra-Fast Broadband in Gujrat, Abbottabad, and Okara

StormFiber has been rapidly expanding its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) footprint to provide superior quality broadband to the far reaches of the country.

In its latest move, the broadband service provider has added three more cities including Gujrat, Abbottabad, and Okara to its fiber-optic coverage, taking its tally of fiberized cities to eighteen.

The strong wave of digitization across the globe has compelled consumers to shift from copper-based to fiber-optic-based connectivity. This technology offers high bandwidth, scalability, and reliability, which are essential to meet the dependencies on an internet connection in today’s day and age.

StormFiber has been at the forefront in its movement toward digitizing Pakistan through fiberization and currently stands as the country’s fastest-growing fiber-optic brand.

Abbottabad – The City of Schools

Located at the heart of the famous Hazara Belt, Abbottabad serves as a critical transit point to various major tourist regions such as Nathia Gali, Naran, and Ayubia.

Besides being a famous travel destination, the city also hosts several outstanding academic institutions and is often referred to as the city of schools.

The availability of ultra-fast broadband will enable the citizens of Abbottabad to access global opportunities, thereby leveraging their talent to its full potential.

Gujrat – The City of Valor

Surrounded by cities such as Sialkot and Gujranwala, Gujrat is a central part of the golden triangle of the export economy of Pakistan. The city contributes over 98% of electrical fan manufacturing across Pakistan.

The trio has been significantly contributing to the improvement of the country’s balance of trade, which is expected to accelerate through access to reliable broadband service.

Okara -The City of Agriculture

Known for its fertile lands, Okara is a major contributor to the potato, tomato, sugarcane, rice, wheat, and maize produce of the country. The city holds a vital position in the agricultural sector of Pakistan and is home to fruit orchards of some of the renowned companies.

StormFiber’s expansion to Okara is expected to provide greater access to digital market spaces that would propel the growth of agri-based businesses in the city.

Speaking on the expansion, Fawad Laher, Managing Director, StormFiber, said, “When we started our journey of StormFiber, we had made a commitment of providing superior quality broadband services to the citizens of Pakistan, which they truly deserve.”

“Expansion to these cities testify our resolution and InshaAllah, with our team’s sheer dedication and relentless efforts, we will keep striving to further our mission,” he added.

Maroof Ali Shahani, COO, Cybernet, stated, “Our expansions to Gujrat, Abbottabad, and Okara are strongly aligned with our strategic mission of fiberizing the far-reaches of Pakistan.”

“With the speed of digitization in the global arena, it is time Pakistan also makes high strides in this direction. Accessibility to ultra-fast broadband is pivotal to a country’s economic growth and we commit to playing our role in all possible ways in this journey,” he added.

StormFiber is currently providing its fiber-optic broadband service in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Wah.

Some sources have also hinted at possible expansion to Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum, Sukkur, Larkana, Haripur, Mingora, and some other cities later this year.