National Logistics Cell Set to Increase Fleet Size to 1,100 Vehicles

National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director-General (DG) Major General Yusuf Jamal has said that NLC is being turned into Pakistan’s biggest company with a target to enhance the fleet size to 1,100 vehicles for the transportation of essential commodities across the country.

He stated this during a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, in Islamabad and discussed the NLC’s portfolio with him.

ALSO READ NLC Begins Work on Gilgit-Shandur Road

The DG NLC informed the Secretary that an additional 150 vehicles have been booked to enhance the NLC’s fleet size to 900. Another 200 vehicles have been planned for FY-2022-23 to increase the fleet size to 1,100.

He also briefed the Secretary about the NLC’s operational, administrative, and financial matters with special reference to its accomplished tasks and future development plans. It was also learned that the logistic management system has been digitalized and it will be integrated with the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

The DG NLC added that a state-of-the-art data center has also been established to cater to needs in the next decade. The Secretary appreciated the step for the digitization system in the organization and remarked that such initiatives must be taken in government offices as well to expedite better management among all the ministries.

During the meeting, he apprised the Secretary PD&SI that the organization had recently inducted fresh graduates from the country’s top universities to engage Pakistan’s youth.

The Secretary PD&SI appreciated the initiatives and said that the Planning Commission has already taken the initiative under the directive of the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to engage the youth.

The Secretary said, “Fresh graduates from the country’s top universities must be given opportunities so they could [sic] excel in various fields”.

He commended the NLC’s performance and its valuable contribution to nation-building efforts and the timely completion of projects. He also expressed hope that the NLC will continue to boost economic activities in the country.