Pakistan to Host First-ever Google Flagship Gaming Event

The Ignite National Technology Fund is organizing Google’s flagship event for the gaming industry for the first time in the country.

The event, called ‘Think Games Pakistan 2022’, will take place on 21 and 22 June 2022. According to Ignite, game developers, gaming studios, investors, and gaming enthusiasts who are looking to create, grow, and monetize games can participate in the event.

Ignite has announced that this free online event is open to developers, gaming studios, investors, and gaming enthusiasts searching for ways to grow their gaming business. Participants will learn how they can win Google cross-product solutions, and how Google can support their game’s lifecycle from ideation to creation to expansion. Furthermore, experts will share the latest trends, practical tips, and expert insights related to the gaming industry during different sessions of the online event.

The event has three levels that are designed for the participants. Levels 1 and 2 will take place on 21 June. Level 1 will focus on learning and understanding, and will help the participants discover how to capture the world of opportunity.

Level 2 is designed to create and connect. In it, participants will share their visions and will reach gamers from all over the world.

Level 3 has been designed to grow and scale, in which the participants will learn how to expand with businesses with the help of Google’s global presence and reach.

Ignite stated that the event will boost Pakistan’s gaming industry and will play an important role in training our youth. With youth capacity building in the gaming industry, Ignite’s focus is on building a Center of Excellence in Karachi.