Pakistan Olympic Association Prepares List for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Pakistan Olympic Association has prepared a list of the 101-member squad for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

Birmingham was named the host city for the international multi-sport event back in 2017, and it will be England’s third hosting of the Commonwealth Games, following London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

According to the details, the prepared list includes 68 men and 34 women, and 17 officials while Pakistan will participate in 13 games in the XXII Commonwealth Games.

It was also revealed that the Pakistan Olympic Association will send the list to the Pakistan Sports Board in a day or two. It will also be the first time that such a large number of women from Pakistan will participate in any event.

Renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, Wrestler Inam Butt, Judo’s Shah Hussain Shah, the Women’s Cricket Team, and National Hockey Team will compete for the medals in the multi-sport event.

It should be mentioned here that Pakistan’s athletics team returned to the country earlier this week after winning five medals at the Imam Reza International Athletics Tournament in Iran on May 28 and 29.

Pakistan won medals in the Javelin Throw, High Jump, 200m, and 400m races. Mueed Baloch won silver in 400m and bronze in 200m. Shajjar Abbas won gold in the 200m, while Mohammad Yasir won gold in the javelin throw. Shahroz Khan won gold in the High Jump.

Arshad Nadeem will also be representing Pakistan in the upcoming 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 scheduled in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15–24, 2022.