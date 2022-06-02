Ticket Prices Announced for West Indies Series in Multan

PCB has announced the ticket prices for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, set to be staged in Multan. Tickets for the matches are available online.

Pakistan Cricket Board has finally unveiled the price tags for the tickets for the live show in Multan and the bookings have started online. Fans eager to watch their favorite players live in the national colors can book the tickets at a price of Rs. 300 or Rs. 500.

The tickets to general enclosures cost Rs. 300 while those looking for the premium enclosures will have to pay Rs. 500.

Fazal Mehmood enclosure, Zaheer Abbas enclosure, and Javed Miandad enclosure are premium enclosures while Wasim Akram enclosure, Elahi Brothers enclosure, and Mushtaq Ahmad enclosure constitute the general seats.

The home series will feature Pakistan and the West Indies locking horns in the extreme heat of Multan. Three ODI matches will be played from 8 June to 12 June. The matches will begin at 4 o’clock in the evening to lessen the intensity of heat.