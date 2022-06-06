10 Best Stretches for Lower Back Pain

Pain in the lower back is a common musculoskeletal disorder that impacts all areas of life, from sleeping to exercising to walking. While back pain compels you to stay in bed, being active increases the blood flow to the lower back and helps you heal faster.

Numerous studies show that engaging in low-impact aerobic exercises or stretching helps to alleviate lower back pain. Aerobic exercise positively affects people with lower back pain by promoting strength, flexibility, and muscular endurance.

Stretches designed to alleviate neck and lower back pain are mostly prescribed by a doctor or a physical therapist. They are feasible and often provide the fastest relief by reducing tension in the muscles. While not all people with back pain find relief in stretching and exercising, some people who have chronic back pain may require medication, physical therapy, or surgery in extreme cases.

Here are the top 10 stretches that can help to reduce lower back pain and tightness:

1. Child’s Pose

The child’s pose benefits the mind and body. It gently stretches the spine, thighs, hips, and ankles, and also helps to release tension in the lower back muscles, chest, hamstrings, and shoulders.

How to do the Child’s Pose

Start in a tabletop position (on your hands and knees), with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Extend your arms in front of you, with your palms flat on the floor.

Slowly lower your hips onto your heels and spread your knees wide enough for your torso while extending your arms further.

If the stretching is too much, place a pillow under your stomach to lessen the stretching of the lower back muscles.

Allow your muscles to loosen while you rest against the floor.

Focus on your breathing and hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch

Cat-cow stretches are a yoga essential and are highly beneficial in supporting the back and easing lower back pain. It helps to improve circulation in the discs of your spine. It also improves posture and balance and is a good stress-reliever.

How to do a Cat-cow Stretch

Start in a tabletop position (on your hands and knees) with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Your back must be parallel to the ground.

Round your back and tip your pelvis forward, tucking your tailbone. Draw your navel toward your spine and drop your head.

Hold this position for five seconds. Then relax and let your stomach fall downward.

As your stomach falls downward tilt your pelvis back, and let your tailbone stick up. Hold this position for another five seconds.

Repeat these movements for 30 seconds or longer.

3. Supine Twist

Back pain usually occurs when your back muscles are tightened. The supine twist helps to ease the pain by stretching the lower back, glutes, and chest.

How to do a Supine Twist

Lie on your back and extend your arms with the palms facing down in a T position.

Bend the right knee and cross it over your midline to the floor on the left side of your body. Your right hip should be on top of your left hip.

Keep your shoulders flat on the floor, close your eyes, and relax into the posture. Let gravity pull the knee down, twisting the spine and the low back.

Hold this position for six to ten breaths.

Release by inhaling and rolling onto your back and drawing your right knee into your chest.

If the stretch is difficult to perform, place a pillow or stack of blankets under your knees when you twist to each side to prevent straining your muscles.

4. Knee-to-Chest Stretch

The knee-to-chest stretch is good for low-back muscle release and it helps to restore flexibility in the lower back muscles.

How to do a Knee-to-Chest Stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring your hands to rest either on your knees or right below your kneecaps.

Gently bring both knees towards your chest and over your trunk.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds and return them to the floor.

Do the stretch about 10 to 15 times.

5. The Pelvic Tilt

The pelvic tilt stretch strengthens the abdominal muscles and relaxes the tightened muscles surrounding the pelvic area.

How to do a Pelvic Tilt

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Relax your back against the floor, keeping it in a neutral position.

Tighten your abdominal muscles and flatten your back against the floor by bending your pelvis up slightly.

Hold for up to 10 seconds and then repeat 12 to 15 times.

6. Cow-Face Pose

The cow-face pose stretches almost every part of your body, including the hips, ankles, shoulders, arms, and chest. It helps you correct your posture and improve muscle flexibility. It also works to counter the hunch many people adopt while sitting.

How to do Cow-Face Pose

Begin by bringing your left heel towards your right glute with your left knee pointing outwards.

Now bring your right leg on top of your left leg so that your right knee is atop your left knee.

Your feet should be on either side of you while keeping your spine straight by sitting up tall.

Bring your left arm straight up toward the ceiling and bend it.

Binging your left hand to the back of your neck.

Bring your right arm up the center of your back while bending the elbow behind your back.

Clasp your hands behind your back and focus on your breathing.

7. Bridge Pose

The bridge pose works the core abdominals, back, hip, and hamstring muscles. This pose helps keep the pelvis and lower back centered, and opens the chest for better breathing. It greatly stretches the lower back muscles and relieves lower back pain.

How to do a Bridge Pose

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Extend your arms along the length of your body while barely touching your heels with your fingertips.

Press into the soles of your feet and lift your hips off the floor.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, then slowly lower your back to the floor.

8. Forearm Plank

A plank strengthens your back, glutes, hamstrings, arms, and shoulders, and the multiple variations of this exercise all engage your core. They help take some pressure off the lower back by strengthening the back muscles.

How to do a Forearm Plank

Begin by lying on the floor and placing your forearms directly under your shoulders.

Slowly lift your torso and your knees off the floor by pressing into your forearms so that your body forms a straight line.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, working your way up to a minute.

9. Happy Baby

This pose stretches your inner thighs and hamstrings and releases the hips and back muscles to result in improved flexibility and mobility.

How to do the Happy Baby

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Slowly bring your bent knees towards your chest at a 90-degree angle so that the soles of your feet face the ceiling.

Reach forward and grab hold of the inside or outside of your feet. Make sure your knees are spread apart.

Flex your heels into your hands and stay still or rock side to side while giving your lower back a little massage.

10. Reclining Hand-to-Big Toe Stretch

The reclining hand-to-big toe pose is a classic for runners as it stretches the hamstrings and calves. It also helps to reduce back pain by ad flat low back posture.

How to do a Reclining Hand-to-Big Toe Stretch

Lie on your back with your legs outstretched.

Bend your right knee and bring it towards your chest with your fingers interlaced behind your thigh or calf.

Keep your head and shoulders on the ground.

Hold your leg for five to ten breaths, then do the same thing for your left leg.

Make sure to do one stretch for each leg.

It is advisable to spend a few minutes stretching and engaging your lower back muscles to ease or reduce your lower back pain with these simple stretches. Performing daily stretches alleviates lower back pain by releasing the tension in the muscles and improving flexibility.