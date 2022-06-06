Govt Announces Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme for Schools

The federal government has decided to expand the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme to schools.

Under the scheme, talented students in matric will receive free laptops. In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to make arrangements at the earliest.

The government aims to make the free laptops scheme a permanent part of its strategy to enable students to become more competitive and to help them to overcome challenges in domestic and global markets.

Recently, Federal Planning Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, met the Vice-Chancellors of public universities and asked them to provide input regarding measures that can help students to improve their knowledge.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif launched the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme in May 2014. The scheme initially aimed to provide talented students at public and semi-public universities with free laptops.

The scheme was also extended to intermediate students later. So far, four phases of the scheme have been completed. The second phase gained popularity among the students as they received detachable laptops with free internet connectivity.