Akash Chopra Slams Media for Misquoting Shaheen’s Statement ‘on Umran Malik’

Former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has clarified Pakistan pacer, Shaheen Shah’s remarks on pace and variations, which were incorrectly linked to young Indian bowler, Umran Malik, in several media reports.

The cricketer-turned-commentator posted a video on his Twitter in order to clarify what the star bowler had said and wrote, “For the right context of the question asked to Shaheen and his response.”

The news sparked a social media backlash, with Indian fans criticizing Afridi, but the video shared by Chopra revealed what the question was and how Afridi responded.

During a media talk, a journalist asked, “You are in the race to become the number 1 bowler. Do you also have in your mind that you bowl the fastest ball?”.

In response, Shaheen said, “Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing.”

The former cricketer also reacted to the tweet that ignited the controversy and as it was shared by a verified Twitter handle, he urged the social media users to stop spreading the misleading news.

“Taken totally out of context. Clickbait and misleading. Hate sells…in all forms. Sports isn’t above that either, it seems. You can do better. You should do better. With a huge following comes great responsibility. Maybe, stick to memes? At least they can be funny sometimes.”