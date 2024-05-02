Chief Minister KP Doubles Assistance Packages for Laborers on Labor Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, on the occasion of Labor Day, made several important announcements.

The Chief Minister announced double the assistance packages provided to the laborers by the provincial government.

Furthermore, CM Gandapur directed to appoint magistrates to ensure the labor class is paid the minimum wage set by the government. Ali Amin also gave instructions to the Labour Department to transfer the ownership of 2,056 residential flats in Peshawar to the laborers.

He also highlighted the increase in the Labour Department’s revenue and added that packages for the laborers should also be increased accordingly.

Moreover, the Chief Minister stated that the salaries of laborers must be transferred through bank accounts. He also stressed the importance of establishing an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure the labor class receives the minimum wage.

CM Ali Amin transferred Rs. 177.5 million rupees to the accounts of the Labour Department to pay for the educational expenditures of children. According to details, this amount will benefit a total of 22,354 students.

He also announced that the provincial government would protect the rights of laborers by introducing new legislation and reforms within the existing legal framework.