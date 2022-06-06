Video of Rizwan Performing ‘Wudu’ With Water Bottles Goes Viral

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is known for his strong religious beliefs and there have been several instances of his images of praying in the ground going viral on social media. Similarly, his latest video of performing ‘wudu’ (ablution) with water bottles has been making the rounds on social media.

Rizwan was seen performing the ablution after the conclusion of the national team’s practice session in Multan in preparation for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Rizwan then went on to lead the prayers consisting of the entire Pakistan squad.

Previously, Rizwan’s video of praying in the ground during Pakistan’s encounter with India in the 2021 T20 World Cup had also gone viral on social media. He was appreciated by millions of Pakistani fans for his utmost devotion to his religion.

Rizwan was praying in the drinks break ❤️ #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/RsaPfqSldM — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 24, 2021

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to commence on 8 June at Multan Cricket Stadium. Both the teams will be determined to win the series and register crucial points in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League.