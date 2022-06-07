5 IPL Superstars Who Failed Miserably in PSL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen a host of international superstars partake in the seven-year history of the tournament. The likes of Andre Russell, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and David Miller are some of the biggest T20 players from around the world who have participated in the tournament over the years.

Similarly, a lot of international cricketers have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception 15 years ago. The likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Kieron Pollard performed in the tournament year in, year out, and established themselves as the poster boys of the league.

While some superstars have taken the IPL by storm over the years, they have failed to replicate the same form in PSL. World-class batters such as Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers are a few of the players who found it easy against the bowling attacks in India while they failed to handle the express pace of Pakistani bowlers.

Let’s have a look at some of the players who performed well in IPL but failed to do so in PSL.

1. AB de Villiers

The former South African captain is regarded as one of the finest players in IPL history. de Villiers played a staggering 14 seasons in the tournament. He started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, where he played for 3 seasons, before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he played for the rest of his IPL career.

de Villiers finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He scored 5,162 runs at an average of 39.70 and an astonishing strike rate of 151.68 in 170 innings in the tournament. He also scored 3 centuries and 40 half-centuries in his IPL career.

The flamboyant batter played for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 4. He was named the captain of the franchise in hopes of turning around their fortunes but he failed to deliver. de Villiers, despite showing flashes of his brilliance, looked out of sorts during the competition. He only managed to score one half-century, scoring 218 runs at a strike rate of 128.99 in 7 innings in the competition.

2. Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss has been pure class in the IPL. He holds the record for striking most sixes, scoring most centuries, and also holds the record for the highest score in the competition’s history.

Gayle has scored 4,965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96 in 141 innings in IPL. He has scored 6 centuries and 31 half-centuries in 13 editions.

For all of Gayle’s exploits in the IPL, he failed to replicate his performances in the PSL. He played in the PSL for three seasons, with three different teams, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators. He scored a total of 370 runs at an average of 23.12 and a strike rate of 136.53 in 16 innings he played across three seasons. He also struck only 2 half-centuries in his PSL career.

3. Brendon McCullum

Legendary Kiwi batter, Brendon McCullum, wrote his name in the history books as he became the first batter to score a century in the IPL. McCullum’s innings of 158* off 73 balls is still regarded as one of the finest innings in IPL history.

McCullum played 109 matches in an 11-year IPL career. He scored 2,880 runs at an average of 27.69 and a strike rate of 131.74 in the 109 innings. He also scored 2 centuries and 13 half-centuries in the tournament.

The explosive opener played for Lahore Qalandars in two PSL seasons. He failed to perform up to expectations as Lahore finished bottom of the points table in both seasons. McCullum played a total of 17 innings across the two seasons, scoring 311 runs at an average of 20.73 and a strike rate of 114.33. He failed to cross the 50-run mark in his PSL career.

4. Faf du Plessis

Former South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, has also had completely opposite careers in IPL and PSL. du Plessis has played 10 seasons in the IPL, scoring 3,403 runs at an average of 34.37 and a strike rate of 130.58 in 109 innings in IPL. He has scored 25 half-centuries in the competition as well.

His PSL numbers paint a completely different story. du Plessis has played only 6 matches in the competition across two seasons for two different teams. He has scored a total of 107 runs at an average of 21.4 and a strike rate of 123.29 in 5 innings he has played in the tournament. He has failed to cross the 50-run mark with 37 runs being his highest score in the tournament.

5. Eoin Morgan

England’s white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, has had contrasting outings in both the tournaments as well. While his performances in the IPL have been inconsistent, he has shown his credentials across multiple seasons. He has scored 1,405 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 122.60 in 83 matches. He has scored 5 half-centuries and also guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the final of IPL 2019.

Morgan has played two seasons in the PSL, one with Karachi Kings and one with Peshawar Zalmi. He failed to live up to his reputation as he scored 164 runs at an average of 18.22 and a strike rate of 100.18 in the 9 innings he played in the PSL.

