Twitter Suspends PM Shehbaz’s Arabic Account Hours After Launch

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) recently launched a new Twitter account of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Arabic language in an attempt to disseminate the premier’s important messages to a wider audience.

However, the Arabic language Twitter account of PMO got suspended by the Twitter administration for violating Twitter rules just hours after its launch.

According to Twitter’s Help Center, Twitter rules are divided into three categories; safety, privacy, and authenticity. The Help Center also lists three main reasons behind account suspension. These reasons are fake or spam accounts, compromised security, and abusive tweets or behavior.

However, the PMO is yet to issue a statement about the rule whose violation led to the suspension of the Arabic language Twitter account of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier this year in April, the social media team of the ruling PML-N made a new Twitter account of PMO and archived the official Twitter account of the PMO that was operated during the tenure of former PM Imran Khan.

The previous official Twitter account of PMO was created in September 2018. It regularly informed its followers about the latest developments emanating from the PM Office.