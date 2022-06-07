Punjab Fails to Enforce Start of Academic Year in Public and Private Schools at Same Time

Despite notifying it months ago, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab has failed to enforce the beginning of the new academic year in public and private schools at the same time.

Earlier this year in January, Punjab SED had extended the ongoing academic year from 31 March 2022 to 31 May 2022 and ordered that the next academic year will start on 1 August 2022 and end on 31 March 2023. Both public and private schools were required to observe these orders.

ALSO READ One Day Work From Home Proposed for Govt Employees

However, Punjab SED has failed to ensure compliance with these directives by the private schools as they have already started the next academic year on 15 April 2022, Friday.

Last month, Punjab SED had also notified the summer vacations for both public and private schools. The summer vacation started on 1 June, Wednesday, and will end on 31 July, Sunday. The academic process in schools will resume on 1 August, Monday.

ALSO READ Karachi Gets Pakistan’s First Fast Charging Station for Electric Cars

Unfortunately, students of both private and public schools are forced to complete homework during summer vacations without textbooks due to the incompetence of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

PCTB is facing several management issues, causing a long delay in printing books. PCTB is expected to deliver the books in August. Till then, students will have to suffer due to PCTB’s mismanagement.