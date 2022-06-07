Karachi Gets Pakistan’s First Fast Charging Station for Electric Cars

A businessman from Karachi, Abdul Haseeb Khan, has established Pakistan’s first fast-charging station for electric vehicles (EVs). The station — dubbed Libra Charging Hub — has 160 kW fast chargers that can re-energize high-end EVs as well as Chinese EVs with smaller batteries.

The station is located in Saddar — one of the busiest public places in Karachi. The fast chargers can recharge a car from 0-to-80 percent in 15 minutes. Speaking to a media outlet, Khan said:

It is the first fast charging station in Pakistan. There are several stations for EVs charging in Pakistan, but this station offers 160 kW fast charging, which allows for a charging time of just 15 minutes.

Khan added that the rate for charging is Rs. 65 per kWh. This means that a normal EV with a 46 kWh battery pack can receive a full charge for about Rs. 3000. He demanded that the government install more Pole Mounted Transformers (PMT) to aid the establishment of such stations across Pakistan.

“It is an environmentally friendly fuel that can aid the government in offloading some of the energy burdens,” Khan said, adding that car owners can rid themselves of refueling by shifting to EVs.

Via: Independent Urdu