Saudi Arabia Impose New Condition on Female Hajj Pilgrims

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that women who intend to perform Hajj this year cannot come with a Mahram (male guardian) who has performed Hajj during the last five years.

The clarification came after several inquiries sought clarification on whether a woman wishing to perform Hajj could bring along a Mahram who had previously performed Hajj.

“The addition of a Mahram who has not performed Hajj during the previous five years is a condition for women to perform Hajj,” the ministry said.

Last year, the Kingdom had officially allowed women of all ages to make the pilgrimage without Mahram, on the condition that they go in a group.

The ministry had also specified that local travel agencies would have to create a women-only group for the purpose.

It is noteworthy that on 3 June, the ministry started the registration of domestic pilgrims for Hajj this year. The registration process will end on Saturday, 11 June.

The ministry would use the e-draw in the mechanism of nominating applicants from domestic pilgrims for Hajj 2022, in order to provide equal opportunities for applicants to perform Hajj from within the Kingdom.

The e-balloting will begin on Sunday, 12 June.