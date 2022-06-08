Establishment Division Gets Rs. 800 Million for NIM, NCRD Complex and Other Projects

The Finance Division has approved to allocate Rs. 800 million to eight Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) under the Establishment Division in the budget for the FY2022-23.

All of these projects are currently under development and were launched by the PTI government. The total cost of these projects is Rs. 1.93 billion. Rs. 419.4 million have been allocated to them so far. They still require Rs. 1.51 billion for completion.

According to the Budget FY2022-23 document available with ProPakistani, Rs. 225 million has been approved for the establishment of the National Institute of Management (NIM) in SAARC Building Islamabad.

This project was approved on 18 March 2021 for a total cost of Rs. 349.23 million. So far, Rs. 124.33 million has been allocated to the project. Of the total approved cost, the project needs Rs. 225 million to be completed. The Finance Division has allocated the entire Rs. 225 million to the project for FY2022-23.

Furthermore, Rs. 22.29 million has been approved for the up-gradation of the NCRD Complex (phase-II) in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

This project was also approved on 18 March 2021 for a total cost of Rs. 36.26 million. So far, Rs. 13.968 million has been allocated to the project. Of the total approved cost, the project still requires Rs. 22.29 million to be completed. The Finance Division has allocated the entire Rs. 22.29 million to the project for FY2022-23.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all PSDP projects under the Establishment Division: