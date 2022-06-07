PTA Confirms Internet Issues Across Pakistan Due to Submarine Cable Cuts

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 7, 2022 | 10:22 pm

Internet services are facing disruptions across the country due to a dual cut on multiple cable systems.

Informed sources told ProPakistani that two cuts were reported in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt. Internet users are facing slower surfing, downloading, and streaming speeds, and an increase in latency on multiple destinations.

In a press statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that the two cuts reported earlier in AAE-1 and SEAMEWE-5 near Egypt have been repaired while another cut in IMEWE near Italy is being repaired. It further claimed that all telecom traffic in Pakistan has been restored to normal.

