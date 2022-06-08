Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 to be Launched Tomorrow

The Pakistan Economic Survey containing details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22 will be launched in a ceremony on Thursday (tomorrow).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will chair the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year. It will provide details on the major socio-economic developments during the financial year 2021-22.

Pakistan Economic Survey contains the performance of the various sectors of the economy including agriculture, industry, and services. It also highlights the performance of other sectors like energy, capital market, health, education, transport and communication, inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, climate change, and social protection.