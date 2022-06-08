Shahid Afridi Finally Speaks Up Against Waqar Younis Over 2011 World Cup Scandal

Shahid Afridi has opened up about the lack of support from head coach Waqar Younis during the 2011 World Cup. The former captain told that the team would have been much stronger had Waqar Younis supported him as a captain.

Sharing his views on the influence of a captain in team selection, Shahid Afridi said that the chief selector Mohammad Wasim should not leave it all to Babar Azam. All three including the captain, the coach, and the chief selector should come together and formulate a squad based on mutual decisions.

Shahid Afridi, further added that they should form Pakistan’s team, not Babar Azam’s team.

Revealing the circumstances of his time, Shahid Afridi told that he had great cooperation with the chief selectors of his era. However, the only downside was the lack of support from Waqar Younis.

Afridi claimed that the team would have been much stronger in the 2011 World Cup if Waqar Younis had been on his side. Unfortunately, the lack of cooperation between the captain and the head coach led to a rift in the team during the mega-event. Concluding his statement, Shahid Afridi said it was a lesson for both Waqar Younis and himself.