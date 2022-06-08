STZA and Systems Limited Enter Agreement for One-Window Portal Development

In order to support ease of doing business and to facilitate licensed domestic and global technology companies in Special Technology Zones (STZs), Systems Limited and Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) have signed a contract for the development and implementation of the One Window Portal System.

The signing ceremony was held at a local hotel on Wednesday, where Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad, senior representatives from both organizations, along with leading professionals from the tech industry, the business community, academia, government, and think tanks were present.

STZA’s One Window Portal will be a digital system to facilitate STZA licensed companies. This facility will enable companies to be digitally onboarded and will connect them with various government and regulatory agencies. This will also help promote transparency, improve ease of doing business and facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan.

The One-Window Portal is a key component of the STZA’s overall vision of developing a scientific and technological ecosystem through the development of zones to accelerate technology development in the country.

While talking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Systems Limited, Asif Peer, gave an overview of the scope of work and said that Systems Limited is committed to bringing technology-driven innovative solutions to the public sector in Pakistan.

Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad, said that being the apex revenue collection body of the government, FBR has a strategic role in providing a business-friendly environment. “The STZA One Window Portal will facilitate local and foreign investors. It will also be integrated on real-time basis with FBR and Customs systems. We are fully committed to provide all requisite support to STZA in this regard. A working group is constituted and work with PRAL and PSW is already in progress”.

Chairman STZA, Amer Hashmi, gave a strategic overview of the global innovation and technology ecosystem. He went on to explain how technology interventions can standardize and optimize the investor journey, including fast-tracking investor facilitation in areas like regulatory approvals and troubleshooting.

“STZA is building a world-class technology ecosystem. Special Technology Zones will provide an enabling business environment for local and foreign firms. The One-Window facility will be provided to all Zone Enterprises and Zone Developers,” he said.

STZA is an autonomous body under the Cabinet Division. STZA provides legislative and institutional support for the development of Pakistan’s technology sector. STZA holds an innovative and futuristic mandate to set up STZs across the country.