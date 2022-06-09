Motorola Launches Two More G Series Phones for Cheap

Soon after launching Moto G82 around the world, Motorola has also unveiled cheaper models in the G lineup for the masses. The Moto G62 5G and G42 have only arrived in Brazil for now and the company is yet to announce the pricing, but given the specifications, it’s clear that these phones will cost around $300 or below.

Apart from the chipset and display differences, the Moto G42 and G52 5G are almost the same.

Design and Display

The two phones are nearly identical in terms of design as well. The G62 5G has a slightly bigger 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, but both phones have a punch-hole selfie camera, a thick bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and three cameras on the back.

The Moto G42 has a smaller 6.4-inch screen and it sacrifices the 120Hz refresh rate in favor of an OLED panel. It also has a 1080p resolution.

Internals and Storage

The other major difference lies within the phones’ chipsets. The Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, but the G42 settles for the Snapdragon 680 instead. Both of them have a base memory configuration of 4GB/128GB with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The two phones boot Android 12 OS with MyUX on top.

Cameras

The Moto G62 5G and G42 share the same camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. This camera is capable of 1080p video recording.

Even the selfie camera is the same 16MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are no different between the two phones either. It’s the same 5,000 mAh power cell with 20W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, pricing is yet to be announced, but we can expect to see a sub $300 price tag.

Specifications