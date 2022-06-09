Yasir Shah Set to Make His International Comeback in Next Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee is likely to include experienced leg spinner, Yasir Shah, in the national squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka possibly scheduled before the Asia Cup 2022.

The leg spinner has been an integral part of the Test side since his debut back in 2014 but the fitness issues forced him to go back to the domestic circuit and regain his form by working on his fitness.

ALSO READ Shai Hope Creates History in Multan by Breaking 19-Year-Old Record

According to the sources, the cricket board’s selection committee has finished preliminary consultations for the Test series against Sri Lanka, and the leg-spinner could make his way back to the national setup.

Babar Azam had stated before the Test series against Australia that Yasir Shah was unfit to play, but in the same month, he put in impressive performances during the Pakistan Cup, taking 24 wickets at an average of 22.66.

Reports also revealed that Shan Masood will be retained in the squad, while the committee will consult with management about including Shan Masood in the playing XI.

ALSO READ Legendary Cricketers Ask PCB to Include Shan Masood in Team

Masood was part of the Australia series but did not get a chance to the playing XI. He has been in good touch as he displayed outstanding performance in Pakistan Super League and County Championship.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Kamran Ghulam’s name is also being considered for the squad and that the team will be finalized after consultation with chief selector Mohammad Wasim, coach Saqlain Mushtaq, and captain Babar Azam.