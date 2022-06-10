Academics Demand Monthly Fuel Subsidy for University Students

Academics have called for the provision of a monthly fuel subsidy for the students of the higher education institutes in the country in order to facilitate them after the prices of petroleum products touched a new national record recently.

Speaking in this regard, the President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim Hasan Murad, said that there are more than 2 million university students in the country who are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the increased fuel rates.

The unprecedented rise in the prices of petroleum products has put pressure on all sectors and the education sector is no different. Therefore, the government should notify the provision of a monthly fuel subsidy of Rs. 1,000 to each university student.

Students from all parts of the country are studying at universities in major cities, with most of them belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. They are struggling to manage the expenses that could force them to drop out of the universities. The provision of a monthly fuel subsidy will allow students to continue their education.

Besides the fuel subsidy for the students, the UMT President suggested the federal government start the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) on a large scale.

He added that EVs are cheaper to run and maintain as well as environmentally friendly. Shifting to EVs will also help the country in saving billions of dollars on its oil import bill.