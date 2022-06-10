Pakistan Can Overtake India in ODI World Cup Super League With a Win Today

A win for Pakistan in the second ODI against West Indies will see them leapfrog Australia, India, and West Indies in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.

The Men in Green currently sit at the seventh spot with 70 points from 13 matches. A win will see them climb three spots and move to the fourth spot with 80 points, level on points with the West Indies but will have a superior net run rate.

The Green Shirts can finish the series 10 points ahead of West Indies and solidify the fourth spot if they manage to register a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series. Whereas, a win for West Indies in either of the remaining two ODIs will guarantee that they stay ahead of Pakistan and solidify the fourth spot they currently hold.

Pakistan will be determined to get maximum points from the series and sit in a comfortable position in the qualification process for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The top seven teams alongside hosts India at the end of the ICC World Cup Super League cycle will automatically qualify for the mega event next year.

Currently, Bangladesh and Afghanistan occupy the top two spots in the league while the likes of South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand sit outside the top eight.

Here is what the points table will look like if Pakistan wins the 2nd ODI:

Rank Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate 1 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 120 +0.384 2 Afghanistan 12 10 2 0 100 +0.563 3 England 15 9 5 1 95 +0.838 4 Pakistan 14 8 6 0 80 TBC 5 West Indies 20 8 12 0 80 TBC 6 India 12 8 4 0 79 +0.416 7 Australia 12 7 5 0 70 +0.496

*TBC = To be calculated