Ramiz Raja Slams Javed Afridi, Confirms No PSL 8 Matches in Peshawar

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has revealed that Peshawar will not be hosting the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sources revealed that Ramiz was disappointed with the infrastructure of the under-construction Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar. Ramiz said that Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, told him that the new stadium will be of the highest standard but the overall quality of the stadium was less than satisfactory.

Ramiz further added that it is not possible to hold the matches in Peshawar because the stadium will not be ready to host matches of such magnitude in time.

He revealed that the entire PSL 8 will be held in three cities, Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi while Multan is also a potential venue.

It is expected that some matches will be played in the city after Ramiz was impressed with the passion of the fans as they turned up in huge numbers for the first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies despite the scorching heat.

He further stated that Multan Cricket Stadium has the potential to host further international matches. He also hinted that some matches of the upcoming tours of England and New Zealand can also be played in the cricket stadium.