Telegram is Launching a Premium Version with Extra Features

Last month, rumors suggested that Telegram is planning to launch a premium tier with extra features similar to Discord Nitro or Slack Pro. Now the company executive Pavel Durov has confirmed that it is actually happening.

This paid tier will be known as Telegram Premium and it is confirmed to launch later this month. All the features that are currently free will remain free for everyone. Better yet, Telegram has announced that the free tier will be getting new features as well but hasn’t revealed what we’re getting yet.

Durov has not shared details on Telegram Premium, but said that it will allow “anyone to acquire additional features, speed, and resources”. He also said that it will allow users to support Telegram and be the first to get new features.

Free users will be able to benefit from Telegram Premium indirectly, such as viewing extra-large documents sent by Premium users, saving their media and stickers, or using their premium reactions for themselves.

Lastly, the executive said that Telegram’s experiments with ads on public channels have been successful, but he still thinks the service should be supported by users rather than advertisers. And that is where Telegram Premium comes in, as a way for users to support the app.